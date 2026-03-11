Renault's R-Space Lab concept hints at future Espace MPV

Renault just pulled the wraps off its R-Space Lab, a sleek new electric MPV designed for the next generation. Debuted today, this concept sits on the RGEV Medium 2.0 platform and hints at what's coming with the Espace toward the end of the decade (around 2030).

It targets up to a 500-mile range The R-Space Lab packs a punch with a 266-horsepower electric motor, about 25% more powerful than Renault's current most powerful motor.

It targets up to a 500-mile range on a single charge, and a small range-extender engine is planned as an option to extend range.

The interior features a huge curved dashboard screen Step inside and you'll find a huge curved dashboard screen that handles everything from speed to music.

There's futuristic steer-by-wire tech with a compact yoke, plus seats that slide, recline, or fold away for extra space, perfect for road trips or hauling gear.