Rimac unveils new battery tech for next-gen electric supercars
What's the story
Rimac Technology, the company famous for its electric supercars, has unveiled a new battery pack platform based on solid-state battery cells. The announcement was made at IAA Mobility in Munich. The Croatian firm is trying to establish itself as a tier 1 automotive industry supplier with this new product lineup.
Business shift
From supercar manufacturer to EV supplier
Rimac made a name for itself with electric supercars like the Nevara. However, the company has also been working as an EV supplier for a long time, serving high-profile clients such as Koenigsegg and Aston Martin. In 2021, after an investment from Porsche and a merger with Bugatti, Rimac became a more prominent supplier and development partner for OEMs looking for high-performance electric powertrains.
Product launch
Solid-state battery platform and e-axles showcased
At the IAA in Munich this week, Rimac unveiled its latest products. These include a solid-state battery platform that integrates ProLogium cells and Mitsubishi Chemical Group materials. The new battery pack is touted to be lighter, safer, and more energy-dense than today's packs. Rimac also showcased its "SINTEG 300 & 550" single-motor integrated axles with rotor speeds of up to 25,000rpm and output envelopes ranging from 150-360kW.
Tech advancements
Dual-motor EDU 550 set for series production
Rimac's dual-motor EDU 550 will go into series production in 2026 for a global OEM. It has been validated with over 95% peak efficiency and over 11,000Nm of axle torque. The company also showcased domain/zonal ECUs based on NXP S32E2 real-time processors for torque vectoring, HV battery control, body and power distribution, as well as OTA updates.
Growth strategy
Rimac's plans for the future
Rimac has two Croatian sites covering around 95,000m2, backed by a €200 million campus. The company says it is preparing capacity for tens of thousands of units per month. Its previous 12-month collaboration list includes BMW Group, CEER Motors, and Porsche. This expansion plan shows Rimac's ambition to become a major player in the EV supply chain with its innovative technology offerings.