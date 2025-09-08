Rimac unveils new battery tech for next-gen electric supercars

Rimac Technology, the company famous for its electric supercars, has unveiled a new battery pack platform based on solid-state battery cells. The announcement was made at IAA Mobility in Munich . The Croatian firm is trying to establish itself as a tier 1 automotive industry supplier with this new product lineup.

Business shift From supercar manufacturer to EV supplier Rimac made a name for itself with electric supercars like the Nevara. However, the company has also been working as an EV supplier for a long time, serving high-profile clients such as Koenigsegg and Aston Martin. In 2021, after an investment from Porsche and a merger with Bugatti, Rimac became a more prominent supplier and development partner for OEMs looking for high-performance electric powertrains.

Product launch Solid-state battery platform and e-axles showcased At the IAA in Munich this week, Rimac unveiled its latest products. These include a solid-state battery platform that integrates ProLogium cells and Mitsubishi Chemical Group materials. The new battery pack is touted to be lighter, safer, and more energy-dense than today's packs. Rimac also showcased its "SINTEG 300 & 550" single-motor integrated axles with rotor speeds of up to 25,000rpm and output envelopes ranging from 150-360kW.

Tech advancements Dual-motor EDU 550 set for series production Rimac's dual-motor EDU 550 will go into series production in 2026 for a global OEM. It has been validated with over 95% peak efficiency and over 11,000Nm of axle torque. The company also showcased domain/zonal ECUs based on NXP S32E2 real-time processors for torque vectoring, HV battery control, body and power distribution, as well as OTA updates.