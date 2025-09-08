TVS to reduce prices of all petrol models: Here's how

Every TVS petrol bike and scooter gets the price cut—think Apache RTRs, RR310, Jupiter, and Ntorq. For example, the Apache RR310 will be about ₹23K less than before.

TVS to run awareness campaigns on lower prices

TVS CEO KN Radhakrishnan described the GST rate rationalization as a bold and transformative move that will accelerate consumption across society.

The company says it'll pass on every bit of savings to customers and plans to run awareness campaigns so everyone knows about these lower prices—making it easier for more people to afford a new ride.