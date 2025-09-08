Next Article
Norton bids adieu to iconic V4SV, V4CR, and Commando 961
Norton has officially stopped making its legendary V4SV superbike, V4CR cafe racer, and the classic Commando 961 as of September 8, 2025.
This move closes a big chapter for bikes that connected Norton's vintage roots with modern style.
If you want one, only dealer or collector stock is left.
What's next for Norton?
But Norton's not slowing down—they're set to reveal brand new bikes at EICMA this November.
Built at their Solihull plant, these upcoming models will blend classic Norton vibes with the latest tech, aiming to reach new riders worldwide.
It's all part of their next-gen strategy since joining forces with TVS Motor back in 2020.