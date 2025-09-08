GST 2.0: Lexus cars get cheaper by a whopping ₹20L

Lexus has announced a major price cut across its entire vehicle lineup in India. The company will be passing on the benefits of the recent Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate revision to its customers. The new pricing will come into effect from September 22, 2025, just in time for the festive season. The move is aimed at enhancing accessibility to luxury mobility.

Leadership perspective Lexus India thanks government for GST rate revision Hikaru Ikeuchi, President of Lexus India, expressed gratitude toward the Government of India for the GST rate revision. He said, "We sincerely thank the Government of India for this historic reform and are delighted to extend the full benefit of the GST rate reduction to our valued customers." The executive also emphasized how this move would improve accessibility and boost confidence in luxury mobility.

Price cuts Luxury carmaker's entire lineup sees substantial price cuts The price cuts for Lexus vehicles in India are substantial. The ES 300h will be cheaper by up to ₹1,47,000 while the NX 350h will see a reduction of up to ₹1,58,000. The RX 350h and RX 500h models will be cheaper by up to ₹2,10,000 and ₹2,58,000, respectively. Even the LM 350h and LX 500d models will see major price cuts of up to ₹5,77,000 and a whopping ₹20,80,000, respectively.

Tax reform Price cuts follow the 56th GST Council meeting The price cuts come after the 56th GST Council meeting on September 3, 2025. During this meeting, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced GST 2.0, a major reform aimed at making vehicles more affordable and simplifying tax rates in the automotive sector. Under this new framework, small cars under four meters long with engines up to 1,200cc (petrol) or 1,500cc (diesel) will now attract an 18% GST without any additional cess.