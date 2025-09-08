Mercedes-Benz's all-electric GLC SUV features next-gen AI superbrain
Mercedes-Benz just dropped its all-electric GLC SUV, packed with a next-gen AI system called MB.OS.
This "superbrain" learns from your driving habits and real-time conditions, making every ride feel more personal.
With a massive 39.1-inch MBUX Hyperscreen and a 94 kWh battery, you can go up to 713km on a single charge—plenty for road trips or city life.
The AI system learns from your driving habits
The GLC Electric uses loads of sensors and cameras for autonomous driving, letting the car handle steering, braking, and acceleration while you interact with the system via voice commands.
The AI taps into Microsoft and Google data for smoother conversations.
Mercedes also put privacy front and center: their "chip-to-cloud" setup keeps your info safe while allowing secure updates over the air.