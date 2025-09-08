Kia slashes prices of Sonet, Seltos, Carens, Carnival

The new prices are already in effect

The new prices kick in immediately at all Kia dealerships.

The Sonet is now up to ₹1,64,471 cheaper, while the Seltos gets a cut of up to ₹75,332.

Carens buyers save up to ₹48,513, and if you're eyeing the Carnival, it's now a whopping ₹4,48,542 less.

Perfect timing if you've been thinking about an upgrade or grabbing your first Kia!