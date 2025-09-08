Next Article
Kia slashes prices of Sonet, Seltos, Carens, Carnival
Kia India just made its cars a bit more wallet-friendly.
Thanks to recent GST cuts, prices for the Sonet, Seltos, Carens, and Carnival are down across the board—right in time for the festive season rush.
The new prices are already in effect
The new prices kick in immediately at all Kia dealerships.
The Sonet is now up to ₹1,64,471 cheaper, while the Seltos gets a cut of up to ₹75,332.
Carens buyers save up to ₹48,513, and if you're eyeing the Carnival, it's now a whopping ₹4,48,542 less.
Perfect timing if you've been thinking about an upgrade or grabbing your first Kia!