Rolls-Royce expresses interest to work on India's first electric warship

Rolls-Royce has expressed its willingness to work with the Indian Navy on the country's first-ever electric warship. The move is a major milestone in India's quest for sustainable and future-ready naval power. Abhishek Singh, Senior Vice President of Defense at Rolls-Royce for India and South East Asia, stressed that the company is well-equipped to support India's naval modernization efforts.

Technological edge Rolls-Royce's expertise in advanced marine engines Singh emphasized Rolls-Royce's unique position to back India's naval modernization with its range of hybrid-electric and full-electric propulsion systems. He said, "Rolls-Royce is well-positioned to support India's naval modernization with the right mix of products, expertise and experience in delivering integrated hybrid-electric and full-electric propulsion systems."

Global impact Rolls-Royce's MT30 gas turbine powers HMS Prince of Wales The UK's Carrier Strike Group (CSG), led by HMS Prince of Wales, has arrived in Mumbai as part of its Indo-Pacific deployment. The ship is powered by Rolls-Royce's MT30 marine gas turbine engine which is a key component of its Integrated Full Electric Propulsion (IFEP) system. Two MT30 gas turbine alternators, each producing 36 MW, and four medium-speed diesel generators provide a total output of 109 MW—enough to power a small town.

Strategic partnership Rolls-Royce proud to power UK Carrier Strike Group Alex Zino, Director of Business Development and Future Programmes at Rolls-Royce, expressed pride in the company's role in powering the Carrier Strike Group. He said its visit to India is a great chance for Indian defense customers to learn about their world-leading naval technologies. These technologies can enhance the operational reach, resilience, and readiness of the Indian Navy.

Growth strategy Rolls-Royce expanding supply chain in India Zino also revealed that Rolls-Royce is expanding its supply chain, advanced manufacturing, and defense engineering capabilities in India. This makes the company a strong partner in India's defense modernization efforts across air, land, and sea domains. The CSG's other vessels including HMS Richmond and an Astute-class submarine are also powered by Rolls-Royce propulsion systems from Spey marine gas turbine to nuclear steam raising plants.