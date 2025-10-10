Rolls-Royce expresses interest to work on India's first electric warship
What's the story
Rolls-Royce has expressed its willingness to work with the Indian Navy on the country's first-ever electric warship. The move is a major milestone in India's quest for sustainable and future-ready naval power. Abhishek Singh, Senior Vice President of Defense at Rolls-Royce for India and South East Asia, stressed that the company is well-equipped to support India's naval modernization efforts.
Technological edge
Rolls-Royce's expertise in advanced marine engines
Singh emphasized Rolls-Royce's unique position to back India's naval modernization with its range of hybrid-electric and full-electric propulsion systems. He said, "Rolls-Royce is well-positioned to support India's naval modernization with the right mix of products, expertise and experience in delivering integrated hybrid-electric and full-electric propulsion systems."
Global impact
Rolls-Royce's MT30 gas turbine powers HMS Prince of Wales
The UK's Carrier Strike Group (CSG), led by HMS Prince of Wales, has arrived in Mumbai as part of its Indo-Pacific deployment. The ship is powered by Rolls-Royce's MT30 marine gas turbine engine which is a key component of its Integrated Full Electric Propulsion (IFEP) system. Two MT30 gas turbine alternators, each producing 36 MW, and four medium-speed diesel generators provide a total output of 109 MW—enough to power a small town.
Strategic partnership
Rolls-Royce proud to power UK Carrier Strike Group
Alex Zino, Director of Business Development and Future Programmes at Rolls-Royce, expressed pride in the company's role in powering the Carrier Strike Group. He said its visit to India is a great chance for Indian defense customers to learn about their world-leading naval technologies. These technologies can enhance the operational reach, resilience, and readiness of the Indian Navy.
Growth strategy
Rolls-Royce expanding supply chain in India
Zino also revealed that Rolls-Royce is expanding its supply chain, advanced manufacturing, and defense engineering capabilities in India. This makes the company a strong partner in India's defense modernization efforts across air, land, and sea domains. The CSG's other vessels including HMS Richmond and an Astute-class submarine are also powered by Rolls-Royce propulsion systems from Spey marine gas turbine to nuclear steam raising plants.
Long-term commitment
Rolls-Royce's strong presence in India
With a 90-year legacy in India, Rolls-Royce has built strong local partnerships, academic collaborations, and an engineering ecosystem. More than 1,400 Rolls-Royce engines power platforms of the Indian Air Force, Navy, Coast Guard, and Army with support from over 4,000 people across its Indian operations. The company's focus on electrification and hybrid technologies could be crucial for India's future naval projects especially as it heads toward developing its first electric warship.