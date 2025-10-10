Honda reveals neo-retro CB1000F motorcycle: Check features

Honda has officially unveiled the production version of its CB1000F neo-retro motorcycle. The new model is based on the same platform as the CB1000 Hornet but comes with a classic silhouette and revised mechanical components for improved riding characteristics. The bike is powered by a 1,000cc engine derived from the CBR1000RR Fireblade series.

Powertrain details Engine tuned for low-end performance The CB1000F features a heavily modified 1,000cc engine. Honda has revised camshafts, intake specifications, airbox design, and fitted a new 4-2-1 exhaust system on this model. The result is an engine that delivers lower peak output at a lower rev range. It produces 123.7hp at 9,000rpm and torque of 103Nm at 8,000rpm compared to Hornet's higher outputs of up to 157hp at a higher RPM of 11,000rpm.

Transmission tweaks Gear ratios have also been revised Honda has also revised the gear ratios for the CB1000F, with shorter first and second gears and taller third to sixth cogs. This is to suit the bike's riding style better. At a speed of 100km/h in top gear, the engine spins at a lower 4,000rpm compared to Hornet's higher 4,300rpm.

Aesthetic appeal Design and ergonomics The CB1000F features a stepped single-piece seat and different rider's triangle from the Hornet. The seat height is 795mm (down from Hornet's 809mm) and with its 16-liter fuel tank brimmed, it weighs 214kg (2kg more than the Hornet). However, its wheelbase, rake, and trail remain unchanged from those of the Hornet.

Technical features Showa suspension and Nissin hardware on offer The CB1000F is suspended by nearly fully-adjustable Showa suspension (except for compression damping at the rear) and Nissin hardware for stopping duties. It employs dual disks at the front with twin radially-mounted monobloc calipers and a single-piston caliper on a rear disk. The tire sizes are similar to those of the Hornet with Dunlop rubber fitted.

Tech integration It gets a color TFT display and electronic rider aids Despite its retro look, the CB1000F is packed with modern tech. It comes with a 5-inch color TFT display, all-LED lights, keyless ignition (physical key needed for fuel filler and seat), and a range of electronic rider aids. These include three preset riding modes (Sport, Standard, Rain) and two customizable user modes for adjusting engine power modes, braking levels and traction control settings.