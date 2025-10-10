Bentley opens its 1st official dealership in India
Bentley has just launched its first official dealership in India, right at Nariman Point, Mumbai.
This new spot is a joint effort between Infinity Cars and Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited (SAVWIPL), which became Bentley's official importer and distributor.
With this move, Bentley is finally making its mark on India's luxury car scene.
Luxury cars on display
You'll find three of Bentley's top models here: the Continental GT, Flying Spur, and Bentayga Extended Wheelbase (EWB).
The Continental GT and Flying Spur pack a punch with a hybrid V8 engine delivering 782hp and 1,000 Nm of torque, while the Bentayga EWB focuses on extra rear legroom and comfort with its 4.0-litre V8.
Plans for more dealerships in India
This Mumbai launch means Indian buyers now get direct access to real Bentley sales, customization, and after-sales service.
Bentley isn't stopping here—they're planning new dealerships in Bengaluru and New Delhi to meet the rising demand for luxury cars among India's ultra-rich.