Bentley opens its 1st official dealership in India Auto Oct 10, 2025

Bentley has just launched its first official dealership in India, right at Nariman Point, Mumbai.

This new spot is a joint effort between Infinity Cars and Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited (SAVWIPL), which became Bentley's official importer and distributor.

With this move, Bentley is finally making its mark on India's luxury car scene.