Matter's Aera electric bike available on Amazon for limited time

The Aera comes with a manual gearbox and multiple riding modes

The Aera is India's first electric motorcycle with a 4-speed manual gearbox and comes with Eco, City, and Sport riding modes.

Its 5kWh liquid-cooled battery gives up to 172km range per charge and can do 0-40km/h in just 2.8 seconds.

You also get a 7-inch smart touchscreen, ride analytics, navigation, and safety features like ABS and an IP67-rated battery—all for a running cost as low as ₹0.25 per kilometer.