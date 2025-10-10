Next Article
Matter's Aera electric bike available on Amazon for limited time
Auto
Matter, an Ahmedabad-based startup, just made its Aera electric bike available on Amazon India for the Great Indian Festival.
For a limited time, the Aera 5000+ is selling at ₹1,78,826 (ex-showroom), which is a nice drop from the usual ₹2.05 lakh.
This online launch could make EVs more accessible to buyers across India.
The Aera comes with a manual gearbox and multiple riding modes
The Aera is India's first electric motorcycle with a 4-speed manual gearbox and comes with Eco, City, and Sport riding modes.
Its 5kWh liquid-cooled battery gives up to 172km range per charge and can do 0-40km/h in just 2.8 seconds.
You also get a 7-inch smart touchscreen, ride analytics, navigation, and safety features like ABS and an IP67-rated battery—all for a running cost as low as ₹0.25 per kilometer.