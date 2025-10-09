Next Article
Ferrari's electric future: What to expect from iconic Italian brand
Auto
Ferrari is making a big shift with the Electtrica, its first-ever electric car, set to launch in late 2026.
This is just the start—Ferrari plans to roll out over a dozen new models between 2026 and 2030.
Still, the brand isn't ditching its roots: classic V-6, V-8, and V-12 engines are here to stay, just getting smarter and cleaner.
Hybrid and fully electric models in the pipeline
By 2030, Ferrari wants 60% of its cars to be electrified—40% hybrids and 20% fully electric.
Ferrari has indicated it will move in this direction, even as fans debate the electric future.
Plus, Ferrari's giving its interiors a makeover with a new "Human Interface" that blends digital and analog controls for a more modern feel.