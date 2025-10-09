Ferrari's electric future: What to expect from iconic Italian brand Auto Oct 09, 2025

Ferrari is making a big shift with the Electtrica, its first-ever electric car, set to launch in late 2026.

This is just the start—Ferrari plans to roll out over a dozen new models between 2026 and 2030.

Still, the brand isn't ditching its roots: classic V-6, V-8, and V-12 engines are here to stay, just getting smarter and cleaner.