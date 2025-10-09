MG ZS EV's Windsor variant gets 'Inspire Edition' treatment Auto Oct 09, 2025

MG Motor India is celebrating one year of its electric crossover and 40,000+ units sold with the new Windsor EV Inspire Edition.

Only 300 of these are up for grabs, priced at ₹16.65 lakh (ex-showroom) or ₹9.99 lakh if you go for the Battery-as-a-Service plan.

Bookings are now live on MG's official website.