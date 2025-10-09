MG ZS EV's Windsor variant gets 'Inspire Edition' treatment
MG Motor India is celebrating one year of its electric crossover and 40,000+ units sold with the new Windsor EV Inspire Edition.
Only 300 of these are up for grabs, priced at ₹16.65 lakh (ex-showroom) or ₹9.99 lakh if you go for the Battery-as-a-Service plan.
Bookings are now live on MG's official website.
The car comes with new infotainment features
This Inspire Edition stands out with a dual-tone Pearl White and Starry Black look, Rose Gold accents, and black 18-inch alloy wheels.
The cabin gets Sangria Red and Black leather, gold dashboard touches, and embroidered headrests. You also get extras like 3D mats and a 4K dashcam, with optional illuminated sill plates.
The tech inside includes new infotainment features like "Watch Wellness" and "Book My Service," but the battery and motor remain the same—offering a 332km range.