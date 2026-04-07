Royal Enfield unveils Flying Flea C6 specifications before launch

Royal Enfield has officially unveiled the specifications of its first-ever electric motorcycle, the Flying Flea C6. The model was initially showcased at EICMA 2024 and has since been spotted testing on public roads. It will be launched in India on April 10. The new EV is built on a new platform and packs a 3.91kWh lithium-ion battery pack with a claimed IDC range of 154km.

Power specs EV can accelerate from 0-60km/h in under 4 seconds The Flying Flea C6 is powered by a permanent magnet synchronous motor, delivering a peak output of 15.4kW and torque of up to 60Nm. The power is transmitted to the rear wheel through a belt drive system. This setup allows the bike to go from 0-60km/h in just 3.7 seconds, with a top speed of up to 115km/h. Royal Enfield claims that the bike can be charged from empty to full in about two hours and 16 minutes.

Design details Bike retains concept design inspired by WWII-era Flying Flea The Flying Flea C6 retains the concept design inspired by the WWII-era Flying Flea. It features a unique girder fork at the front, while the rear suspension is a conventional monoshock with a travel of 100/110mm (F/R). The bike has a seat height of 823mm and ground clearance of 207mm. With its kerb weight of 124kg, shorter riders shouldn't have any trouble handling this machine.

Advertisement