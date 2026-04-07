Royal Enfield unveils Flying Flea C6 specifications before launch
What's the story
Royal Enfield has officially unveiled the specifications of its first-ever electric motorcycle, the Flying Flea C6. The model was initially showcased at EICMA 2024 and has since been spotted testing on public roads. It will be launched in India on April 10. The new EV is built on a new platform and packs a 3.91kWh lithium-ion battery pack with a claimed IDC range of 154km.
Power specs
EV can accelerate from 0-60km/h in under 4 seconds
The Flying Flea C6 is powered by a permanent magnet synchronous motor, delivering a peak output of 15.4kW and torque of up to 60Nm. The power is transmitted to the rear wheel through a belt drive system. This setup allows the bike to go from 0-60km/h in just 3.7 seconds, with a top speed of up to 115km/h. Royal Enfield claims that the bike can be charged from empty to full in about two hours and 16 minutes.
Design details
Bike retains concept design inspired by WWII-era Flying Flea
The Flying Flea C6 retains the concept design inspired by the WWII-era Flying Flea. It features a unique girder fork at the front, while the rear suspension is a conventional monoshock with a travel of 100/110mm (F/R). The bike has a seat height of 823mm and ground clearance of 207mm. With its kerb weight of 124kg, shorter riders shouldn't have any trouble handling this machine.
Wheel specs
Features lean-sensitive dual-channel ABS with switchable rear
The Flying Flea C6 rides on 19-inch wheels with 90-section tubeless tires at both ends. This setup is narrower than usual but could be range-efficient. The bike features a 260mm front disk and a 220mm rear disk for braking, both of which are equipped with lean-sensitive dual-channel ABS with switchable rear. It also gets traction control and cornering traction control, all managed via a round touch-enabled TFT dash that offers smartphone connectivity.