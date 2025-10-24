This is what the second-gen Hyundai VENUE looks like
What's the story
Hyundai has revealed official pictures of the second-generation VENUE, a compact SUV that will be launched on November 4, 2025. The company has already started accepting bookings for this new model at a token amount of ₹25,000. The upcoming VENUE retains the three engine options of its predecessor but comes with an entirely new design and premium interior packed with several new features.
Design details
SUV features edge-to-edge LED light bar
The new VENUE sports sharp character lines, a full-width LED light bar, and plenty of chunky body cladding for that quintessential SUV look. The front features an edge-to-edge LED light bar that merges with the main quad-beam LED headlamp cluster. The rear end also gets a full-width LED light bar, adding to its modern appeal.
Interior highlights
VENUE gets dual-tone dashboard with ambient lighting
The new VENUE is slightly bigger than its predecessor, measuring 3,995mm in length, 1,800mm in width and 1,665mm in height. It gets a dual-tone dashboard with a textured finish for that premium feel. The center console has been redesigned to accommodate buttons for ventilated seats, parking camera, electronic parking brake, and drive/traction modes. Ambient lighting is also used to highlight some surfaces, like the dashboard and center console.
Performance specs
It will continue to offer 3 engine options
The new VENUE will continue to offer three engines: a 120hp 1.0-liter turbo-petrol, an 83hp 1.2-liter naturally aspirated petrol, and a 100hp 1.5-liter diesel. The base NA petrol engine will likely be offered only with a manual gearbox, while the turbo-petrol will also get a seven-speed DCT option. Hyundai has also introduced new trim levels for the VENUE: HX2, HX4, HX5, HX6, HX7, HX8, and HX10.