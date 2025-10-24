This is what the second-gen Hyundai VENUE looks like

Hyundai has revealed official pictures of the second-generation VENUE, a compact SUV that will be launched on November 4, 2025. The company has already started accepting bookings for this new model at a token amount of ₹25,000. The upcoming VENUE retains the three engine options of its predecessor but comes with an entirely new design and premium interior packed with several new features.

Design details SUV features edge-to-edge LED light bar The new VENUE sports sharp character lines, a full-width LED light bar, and plenty of chunky body cladding for that quintessential SUV look. The front features an edge-to-edge LED light bar that merges with the main quad-beam LED headlamp cluster. The rear end also gets a full-width LED light bar, adding to its modern appeal.

Interior highlights VENUE gets dual-tone dashboard with ambient lighting The new VENUE is slightly bigger than its predecessor, measuring 3,995mm in length, 1,800mm in width and 1,665mm in height. It gets a dual-tone dashboard with a textured finish for that premium feel. The center console has been redesigned to accommodate buttons for ventilated seats, parking camera, electronic parking brake, and drive/traction modes. Ambient lighting is also used to highlight some surfaces, like the dashboard and center console.