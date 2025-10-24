Dubai to introduce cars that talk to traffic lights

How V2X network will work

The V2X network will cover 620 intersections across Dubai between 2027 and 2028.

RTA is teaming up with carmakers to build this into new cars, while older vehicles can join in through add-ons or apps like CarPlay.

Using AI and digital twin tech, the system will help manage traffic flow and even test solutions before they go live—positioning Dubai among the world's most advanced cities in intelligent traffic management.