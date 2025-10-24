Dubai to introduce cars that talk to traffic lights
Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is rolling out a new Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) system by 2028, aiming to make city driving safer and less stressful.
This tech will let your car "talk" to traffic lights, sending real-time updates about signal countdowns, best speeds, and accident alerts straight to your dashboard.
How V2X network will work
The V2X network will cover 620 intersections across Dubai between 2027 and 2028.
RTA is teaming up with carmakers to build this into new cars, while older vehicles can join in through add-ons or apps like CarPlay.
Using AI and digital twin tech, the system will help manage traffic flow and even test solutions before they go live—positioning Dubai among the world's most advanced cities in intelligent traffic management.