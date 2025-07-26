'Stranded at British GP': Family's nightmare after Citroen recall
Emma Drinkwater's family got stranded at the British Grand Prix on July 5, 2025, when Citroen suddenly told owners to stop driving certain cars due to a dangerous airbag issue.
Their C3 was among models recalled because of faulty Takata airbags—a problem that's affected millions of cars globally and linked to approximately 35 deaths.
Recall after airbag explosion killed woman in France
The urgent recall came after a tragic airbag explosion in France killed a woman.
Even though UK risk was thought to be low, Stellantis (Citroen's parent company) decided not to take chances and told drivers to park their cars immediately.
They're now rushing to replace airbags and offering support so people aren't left without transport.
Drinkwater family had to pay £1,000 towing bill
For the Drinkwaters, this meant unexpected stress—including a £1,000 towing bill just to get home.
Stellantis says they know it's tough and are working fast on fixes while helping affected drivers stay mobile in the meantime.