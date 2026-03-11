Suzuki reveals limited-edition Katana; only 45 units to be made
Suzuki has unveiled a special edition of its popular motorcycle, the Katana. Dubbed the Katana Limited Edition (LE), this exclusive model is available only in Germany and is limited to just 45 units. The new variant comes with a host of visual and accessory upgrades and a single mechanical change over the standard Katana model, making it a unique offering for motorcycle enthusiasts.
The bike is powered by a 999cc, 4-cylinder engine
The Katana LE is powered by a K5-derived 999cc, liquid-cooled, four-cylinder engine that delivers an impressive 152hp and 106Nm of torque. The bike also features an Akrapovic slip-on muffler for improved sound quality. However, it's worth noting that these changes don't affect the bike's overall performance. The design of the Katana LE is similar to the standard model but comes in a unique silver color with bright bronze wheels.
Special additions
The motorcycle comes with a garage mat and a book
The Katana LE also comes with a sticker showing the number of each specific bike, frame sliders, a carbon-look tank pad, and a garage mat with the Katana logo. It also includes a book detailing the model's journey from its inception to the current bike. The Katana LE is priced at €15,045 (roughly ₹16.11 lakh), which is higher than the standard model that costs €14,400 (roughly ₹15.41 lakh).