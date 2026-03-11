Suzuki reveals limited-edition Katana; only 45 units to be made

Enhanced features

The Katana LE is powered by a K5-derived 999cc, liquid-cooled, four-cylinder engine that delivers an impressive 152hp and 106Nm of torque. The bike also features an Akrapovic slip-on muffler for improved sound quality. However, it's worth noting that these changes don't affect the bike's overall performance. The design of the Katana LE is similar to the standard model but comes in a unique silver color with bright bronze wheels.