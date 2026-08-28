Tata rebrands its car business as Tata.Cars
What's the story
Tata Motors has unveiled a new brand identity, Tata.Cars, for its passenger vehicle business. The move is aimed at connecting with the evolving aspirations of Indian consumers. Earlier, the company launched Tata.ev branding for its electric vehicle range as part of this strategic rebranding exercise. This comes nearly 10 months after the demerger of its commercial vehicles division and consolidation of the passenger vehicles business within the parent entity.
Unified branding
New brand identity covers all ICE, EV models
The new brand identity, Tata.Cars, will cover all internal combustion engine (ICE) and electric vehicle (EV) models.
The company said the rebranding formalizes how Indian customers already refer to its passenger vehicles as "Tata cars."
The new identity will be gradually integrated across showrooms, digital touch points, after-sales, and service operations, as well as marketing communications.
Sales performance
Tata Motors passenger vehicles sold over 63,000 units in July
Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. recorded total sales of 63,760 units in July 2026 across domestic and international markets.
This is a 59% year-on-year growth compared to the 40,175 units sold in July last year.
The company's domestic passenger vehicle sales stood at 62,611 units in July 2026, up by an impressive 58% from the same month last year.