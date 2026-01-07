Tata's flagship Safari SUV now available in petrol guise

Tata Motors has expanded its flagship SUV range with the launch of a petrol variant of the Tata Safari . The new model is priced starting at ₹13.29 lakh (ex-showroom) and comes in a total of five trims. The new Safari petrol is powered by an in-house developed 1.5-liter TGDi Hyperion turbo-petrol engine that delivers a peak power output of 170hp and torque of up to 280Nm.

Transmission It gets manual and automatic transmission options The Safari petrol comes with a front-wheel-drive layout and offers both manual and automatic transmission options. The 6-speed manual gearbox is standard across all trims, while the 6-speed automatic transmission is available on the Accomplished Ultra variant.

Advanced features A look at the Accomplished Ultra trim The Accomplished Ultra trim of the Safari petrol has a Samsung 14.53-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Dolby Atmos sound system, and digital interior rear-view mirror (IRVM) with an in-built dashcam. A dual-tone white-and-brown interior theme, on-board navigation, memory function for outside rear-view mirrors (ORVMs), wash function for reversing cameras, and a 65W type-C port are also available. The Red Dark edition of the Safari is exclusive to this trim.