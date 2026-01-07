Tata's flagship Safari SUV now available in petrol guise
What's the story
Tata Motors has expanded its flagship SUV range with the launch of a petrol variant of the Tata Safari. The new model is priced starting at ₹13.29 lakh (ex-showroom) and comes in a total of five trims. The new Safari petrol is powered by an in-house developed 1.5-liter TGDi Hyperion turbo-petrol engine that delivers a peak power output of 170hp and torque of up to 280Nm.
Transmission
It gets manual and automatic transmission options
The Safari petrol comes with a front-wheel-drive layout and offers both manual and automatic transmission options. The 6-speed manual gearbox is standard across all trims, while the 6-speed automatic transmission is available on the Accomplished Ultra variant.
Advanced features
A look at the Accomplished Ultra trim
The Accomplished Ultra trim of the Safari petrol has a Samsung 14.53-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Dolby Atmos sound system, and digital interior rear-view mirror (IRVM) with an in-built dashcam. A dual-tone white-and-brown interior theme, on-board navigation, memory function for outside rear-view mirrors (ORVMs), wash function for reversing cameras, and a 65W type-C port are also available. The Red Dark edition of the Safari is exclusive to this trim.
Competitive edge
Safari petrol v/s rivals
The Safari petrol takes on the likes of Hyundai Alcazar, MG Hector Plus and Mahindra XUV 7XO. The XUV 7XO is the most powerful in this segment with an output of 203hp and torque performance of up to 380Nm. Notably, the Safari petrol matches its diesel counterpart's power output at a respectable 170hp.