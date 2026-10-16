New Roadster is Tesla's last manually driven car: Musk
What's the story
Tesla is all set to revolutionize the automotive industry with its new Roadster. At the car's unveiling, CEO Elon Musk announced that this sports car will be the only model in Tesla's lineup that can be manually driven by humans. The decision comes as models like the Model S and Model X are on their way out.
Performance features
Roadster is Tesla's ultimate performance car
The new Roadster is being marketed as Tesla's ultimate performance car. The company claims to have developed technology that offers mind-boggling acceleration, cornering force, and all-around performance.
One of the key features is a fan-based suction system under the vehicle that can create up to 2g of additional cornering force.
This tech draws on work associated with SpaceX, showing how Tesla's space ambitions are influencing its cars on Earth.
Speed and launch
Car to go from 0-97km/h in less than a second
Tesla claims that the new Roadster can go from 0 to 97km/h in less than a second.
The mind-boggling speed is just one of the many features that make this car stand out.
As for when you can expect to see it on the roads, production of the new Roadster is expected to start sometime in 2028.