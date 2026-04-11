Tesla's supervised self-driving cleared in Netherlands, marking a European first

Dutch regulators have greenlighted Tesla 's self-driving software, with mandatory human supervision, on highways and city streets, marking a European first for the EV maker. The Netherlands' approval comes after over 18 months of rigorous testing and evaluation by the Dutch vehicle authority, RDW. The advanced system can independently steer, brake, and accelerate a vehicle on highways as well as city streets with human supervision.

Safety benefits RDW to apply for EU-wide approval of supervised FSD The RDW has endorsed the supervised FSD technology, saying it could significantly improve road safety by reducing human errors. The authority also plans to file an application for the same technology to be approved across the European Union (EU). This move is part of Tesla's wider strategy to expand its self-driving software into other European countries, starting with the Netherlands.

Information Tesla hopes to boost EV sales in Europe Tesla's supervised FSD software is already available on a subscription basis for US drivers. The company hopes the approval of this technology in the Netherlands will help boost vehicle sales, which have been sluggish due to an aging EV lineup and Musk's controversial political views.

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