Tesla's supervised self-driving cleared in Netherlands, marking a European first
What's the story
Dutch regulators have greenlighted Tesla's self-driving software, with mandatory human supervision, on highways and city streets, marking a European first for the EV maker. The Netherlands' approval comes after over 18 months of rigorous testing and evaluation by the Dutch vehicle authority, RDW. The advanced system can independently steer, brake, and accelerate a vehicle on highways as well as city streets with human supervision.
Safety benefits
RDW to apply for EU-wide approval of supervised FSD
The RDW has endorsed the supervised FSD technology, saying it could significantly improve road safety by reducing human errors. The authority also plans to file an application for the same technology to be approved across the European Union (EU). This move is part of Tesla's wider strategy to expand its self-driving software into other European countries, starting with the Netherlands.
Information
Tesla hopes to boost EV sales in Europe
Tesla's supervised FSD software is already available on a subscription basis for US drivers. The company hopes the approval of this technology in the Netherlands will help boost vehicle sales, which have been sluggish due to an aging EV lineup and Musk's controversial political views.
Expansion plans
Plans for wider EU adoption of supervised FSD underway
Tesla has announced its plans to expand the FSD Supervised technology into more European countries soon. The company is already preparing for a wider EU-wide adoption of this system, which will require approval from all member states. Each country will have a say in the application, with a majority vote needed within the responsible committee for it to be approved EU-wide.