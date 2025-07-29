Next Article
Tesla to open its 2nd Indian showroom in Delhi
Tesla is about to open its second Indian showroom, this time in Aerocity, New Delhi—right by the airport and some of the city's trendiest neighborhoods.
This follows their Mumbai debut with the Model Y, making it easier for more people to check out Teslas up close.
Model Y now available for booking across India
You can now book a Tesla Model Y anywhere in India, with first deliveries headed to cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, and Gurugram.
The SUV comes in two versions: standard RWD (₹59.89 lakh) and Long Range RWD (₹67.89 lakh).
With showrooms popping up in big cities, Tesla's clearly getting serious about India's EV scene.