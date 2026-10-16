Tesla's new Roadster can fly, flip and drive upside down

Musk has said that Tesla will finally build this long-delayed vehicle in 2028.

He also hinted at the possibility of jumping the Snake River Canyon, a feat attempted by Evel Knievel with a steam-powered rocket.

However, he clarified that "safety is not the main goal" with this new Roadster.

"If safety is your number one goal, do not buy the Roadster," he had said earlier this year on a podcast.