Tesla's new Roadster can fly, flip and drive upside down
What's the story
Tesla has unveiled its second-generation Roadster, a futuristic vehicle that comes with SpaceX thrusters. The car was showcased by CEO Elon Musk at an event in Texas. The demonstration showed the car using high-powered fans and thrusters to drive up an inverted ramp, spin around in mid-air, and land safely on the pavement below. It also used its thrusters to fly over other Tesla models like Cybercab, Cybertruck, Tesla Semi, Model Y, and Model 3 while moving.
Vehicle specifics
Roadster can go from 0-97km/h in under 1 second
The new Roadster can go from 0-97km/h in less than a second, thanks to its 10 nozzles that use 600-liter of compressed air.
This air tank can be recharged, according to Tesla's Engineering VP Lars Moravy.
The company has also packed every usable void in the car with Carbon Fiber Overwrapped Pressure Vessels (COPVs).
Ambitious goals
Roadster will finally be built in 2028
Musk has said that Tesla will finally build this long-delayed vehicle in 2028.
He also hinted at the possibility of jumping the Snake River Canyon, a feat attempted by Evel Knievel with a steam-powered rocket.
However, he clarified that "safety is not the main goal" with this new Roadster.
"If safety is your number one goal, do not buy the Roadster," he had said earlier this year on a podcast.
Design journey
Design of the car takes inspiration from different vehicles
The design of the new Roadster is more angular, taking inspiration from Lamborghini and the iconic Lotus Esprit from The Spy Who Loved Me.
Tesla also announced that the design was inspired by SR-71 and F-35 fighter planes.
The company first revealed the second-gen Roadster almost nine years ago, promising deliveries in just a few years.
Despite allowing customers to place $50,000 deposits for reservations, production has been delayed multiple times since 2020 due to various reasons.
Twitter Post
Take a look at the demo
OMG the Tesla Roadster just flew in the air! pic.twitter.com/vdIabzyyPx— Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) October 16, 2026