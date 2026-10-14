Tesla will livestream 2nd-gen Roadster reveal October 15 2026
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After years of hype and delays, Tesla is livestreaming an event about the second-gen Roadster on October 15, 2026 (7:55pm CT and 8:55pm ET).
Fans have been waiting since 2017 for this electric sports car, which was supposed to hit production back in 2020 but kept getting postponed.
Roadster reveal expected to clarify specs
This reveal should clear up what's next for the Roadster: think updates on its wild promised specs like over 402km/h top speed and a 620-mile range.
With no production model out yet, everyone's curious if Tesla will show off new tech, design tweaks, or give a real timeline for when we might actually see it on the road.