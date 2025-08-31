This innovative engine can run on both petrol, LPG
What's the story
Romania has made a major breakthrough in the automotive industry with the launch of the world's first mass-produced liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) direct-injection engine. The innovative HR12 LPG engine was developed by Horse Technologies, a company that specializes in low-emission propulsion systems. The venture is a collaboration between Renault Group and Geely Fund to create advanced combustion and hybrid engines.
Engine specs
A look at the HR12 LPG engine
The HR12 LPG is a turbocharged, 1.2-liter three-cylinder engine that can run on both petrol and LPG. Its real innovation lies in the direct injection technology for liquefied petroleum, a first for any mass-produced engine. The new mill also comes with a 48V mild-hybrid system, which can provide extra torque during acceleration, cut fuel consumption, and reduce CO2 emissions.
Performance metrics
Power output and emissions
The HR12 LPG engine offers a power output of 138hp at 5,500rpm and torque of up to 231Nm from as low as 2,100rpm. When running on LPG, the engine emits 9% less CO2 than when it runs on petrol. The fuel system has been completely redesigned with a dedicated direct injection system, an electronic vaporizer for precise compression control, and reinforced mechanical components.
Design
Engine meets Euro 6e and Euro 7 standards
The LPG tank of the HR12 LPG mill is cleverly placed in the spare wheel compartment, saving interior space. The engine has been designed by engineering teams in Romania and is Euro 6e compliant. It is also ready to meet future Euro 7 standards. Horse Technologies's plant in Mioveni, with a production capacity of 450,000 engines per year, will manufacture this innovative motor.