This innovative engine can run on both petrol, LPG

Romania has made a major breakthrough in the automotive industry with the launch of the world's first mass-produced liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) direct-injection engine. The innovative HR12 LPG engine was developed by Horse Technologies, a company that specializes in low-emission propulsion systems. The venture is a collaboration between Renault Group and Geely Fund to create advanced combustion and hybrid engines.

Engine specs A look at the HR12 LPG engine The HR12 LPG is a turbocharged, 1.2-liter three-cylinder engine that can run on both petrol and LPG. Its real innovation lies in the direct injection technology for liquefied petroleum, a first for any mass-produced engine. The new mill also comes with a 48V mild-hybrid system, which can provide extra torque during acceleration, cut fuel consumption, and reduce CO2 emissions.

Performance metrics Power output and emissions The HR12 LPG engine offers a power output of 138hp at 5,500rpm and torque of up to 231Nm from as low as 2,100rpm. When running on LPG, the engine emits 9% less CO2 than when it runs on petrol. The fuel system has been completely redesigned with a dedicated direct injection system, an electronic vaporizer for precise compression control, and reinforced mechanical components.