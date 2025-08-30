Ather to switch to lighter rare earths in motors
Ather Energy, an electric two-wheeler (E2W) maker, is switching from heavy to light rare earth elements in its motors over the next 45 days.
The main reason? Heavy rare earths are mostly imported from China and often get caught up in export restrictions, so this move is intended to mitigate global supply chain risks.
Ather's new EL platform and factory ramp-up
Co-founder and CTO Swapnil Jain says using lighter elements like neodymium will help avoid geopolitical risks—without sacrificing motor performance.
Looking ahead, Ather is set to launch a new EL platform with fresh products and a bigger factory by the 2026 festive season, ramping up their yearly capacity from 420,000 to 1.42 million scooters.
Even with recent revenue dips due to subsidy cuts, their Rizta model still holds nearly 60% of sales.