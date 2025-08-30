Ather to switch to lighter rare earths in motors

Ather's new EL platform and factory ramp-up

Co-founder and CTO Swapnil Jain says using lighter elements like neodymium will help avoid geopolitical risks—without sacrificing motor performance.

Looking ahead, Ather is set to launch a new EL platform with fresh products and a bigger factory by the 2026 festive season, ramping up their yearly capacity from 420,000 to 1.42 million scooters.

Even with recent revenue dips due to subsidy cuts, their Rizta model still holds nearly 60% of sales.