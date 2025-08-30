Ather Redux is a scooter, motorbike at the same time

The Redux concept features an exposed "inside-out" design and a 3D-printed mesh seat, making it stand out from other electric scooters. It also comes with adaptive ride dynamics, letting riders switch between an upright scooter mode and a sportier motorcycle stance. Ather has introduced Morph-UI for the Redux, which changes its layout based on riding mode, providing different sets of information as needed.

Availability

Prototype not intended for production

While Ather hasn't revealed specific performance figures for the Redux, it has introduced a "Take Off" mode to demonstrate the potential of future electric drivetrains. The company stresses that the prototype is an experimental platform, both mechanically and digitally, to explore new concepts in responsiveness, adaptability, and rider engagement. Unlike the EL01 model meant for mass production, Redux is not intended for production lines anytime soon.