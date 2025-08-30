Ather Redux is a scooter, motorbike at the same time
What's the story
Ather Energy has unveiled its latest innovation, the Redux concept, at the 2025 Community Day event. The vehicle is described as a "moto-scooter," combining the nimbleness of a scooter with the performance of a motorbike. Built on an aluminum frame and featuring bodywork made from AmplyTex, a durable and sustainable material, Redux represents Ather's vision for future electric two-wheelers.
Innovative features
Morph-UI changes display based on riding mode
The Redux concept features an exposed "inside-out" design and a 3D-printed mesh seat, making it stand out from other electric scooters. It also comes with adaptive ride dynamics, letting riders switch between an upright scooter mode and a sportier motorcycle stance. Ather has introduced Morph-UI for the Redux, which changes its layout based on riding mode, providing different sets of information as needed.
Availability
Prototype not intended for production
While Ather hasn't revealed specific performance figures for the Redux, it has introduced a "Take Off" mode to demonstrate the potential of future electric drivetrains. The company stresses that the prototype is an experimental platform, both mechanically and digitally, to explore new concepts in responsiveness, adaptability, and rider engagement. Unlike the EL01 model meant for mass production, Redux is not intended for production lines anytime soon.