TVS Orbiter electric scooter launched at ₹99,990
TVS just dropped its new electric scooter, the Orbiter, priced at ₹99,990 and clearly aimed at young city riders.
It comes with 14-inch wheels, hill-hold assist for those tricky slopes, and promises a solid 158km range.
Deliveries kick off in Bangalore first and will roll out across India around Diwali 2025.
TVS's EV ambitions
The Orbiter joins TVS's iQube and X scooters in their electric lineup.
With over six lakh iQubes already sold, TVS now holds about 24-25% of India's electric two-wheeler market—beating out rivals like Bajaj Auto and Ola Electric.
The company's also working through supply chain hurdles to keep up with the fast-growing demand for EVs.