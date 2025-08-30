VinFast's VF6 and VF7 electric SUVs launching in India soon
VinFast, the Vietnamese EV brand, is bringing its new electric SUVs—the VF6 and VF7—to India on September 6, 2025.
Pre-bookings opened back in July with a fully refundable ₹21,000 deposit.
This launch comes after VinFast inaugurated its ₹500 crore Thoothukudi plant, which will be capable of producing 1.5 lakh vehicles annually.
Both EVs will be offered in Eco and Plus variants
The VF6 packs a 59.6kWh battery and offers up to 174hp (Eco) or 201hp (Plus) with a range of up to 399km (WLTP).
It features a big touchscreen, panoramic roof, vegan leather interiors, and Level 2 ADAS for extra safety.
The larger VF7 gets a 75.3kWh battery (usable 70.8kWh)—available in both FWD (201hp) and AWD (348hp) options—with ranges topping out at up to 450km (Eco) and up to 431km (Plus).
Aiming for premium EV buyers in India's growing market, VinFast is setting up showrooms across major cities through local dealers.
They're also teaming with companies like RoadGrid and myTVS for AI-powered diagnostics plus nationwide charging support—and partnering with BatX Energies to make sure their batteries get recycled responsibly.