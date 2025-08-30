VinFast's VF6 and VF7 electric SUVs launching in India soon

Both EVs will be offered in Eco and Plus variants

The VF6 packs a 59.6kWh battery and offers up to 174hp (Eco) or 201hp (Plus) with a range of up to 399km (WLTP).

It features a big touchscreen, panoramic roof, vegan leather interiors, and Level 2 ADAS for extra safety.

The larger VF7 gets a 75.3kWh battery (usable 70.8kWh)—available in both FWD (201hp) and AWD (348hp) options—with ranges topping out at up to 450km (Eco) and up to 431km (Plus).