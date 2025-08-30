Indian Railways to run 150 special trains for Puja season
What's the story
Railway Board, the decision-making body for Indian Railways, has announced the operation of 150 special trains for the upcoming Puja season. The trains will run from September 21 to November 30, making a total of 2,024 trips. The South Central Railway zone will operate the largest number of these special trains, 48 in total, completing 684 trips and covering major stations such as Hyderabad and Secunderabad.
Bihar routes
East Central Railway zone
The East Central Railway zone will run 14 special trains, making 588 trips. These trains will pass through major stations in Bihar, including Patna, Gaya, Darbhanga, and Muzaffarpur. The Eastern Railway zone will also run 24 special trains from busy stations like Kolkata, Sealdah, and Howrah. These trains are expected to manage a total of 198 trips during the festive season.
Additional services
Western Railway and Southern Railway zones
The Western Railway zone will run 24 special trains from cities such as Mumbai, Surat, and Vadodara. These trains will operate a total of 204 trips. Meanwhile, the Southern Railway zone has also announced 10 special trains from stations like Chennai, Coimbatore, and Madurai. These will make a total of 66 trips during this period.
Upcoming services
Other railway zones
Apart from these, special trains will also connect Bhubaneswar, Puri, and Sambalpur (East Coast Railway), Ranchi and Tatanagar (South Eastern Railway), Prayagraj and Kanpur (North Central Railway). Bilaspur and Raipur will be connected by South East Central Railway, while Bhopal and Kota will be connected by West Central Railway. The Railway Ministry has recently announced a total of 12,000 special trains for the festive season across the country.