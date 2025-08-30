Indian Railways to run 150 special trains for Puja season

Railway Board, the decision-making body for Indian Railways , has announced the operation of 150 special trains for the upcoming Puja season. The trains will run from September 21 to November 30, making a total of 2,024 trips. The South Central Railway zone will operate the largest number of these special trains, 48 in total, completing 684 trips and covering major stations such as Hyderabad and Secunderabad.

Bihar routes East Central Railway zone The East Central Railway zone will run 14 special trains, making 588 trips. These trains will pass through major stations in Bihar, including Patna, Gaya, Darbhanga, and Muzaffarpur. The Eastern Railway zone will also run 24 special trains from busy stations like Kolkata, Sealdah, and Howrah. These trains are expected to manage a total of 198 trips during the festive season.

Additional services Western Railway and Southern Railway zones The Western Railway zone will run 24 special trains from cities such as Mumbai, Surat, and Vadodara. These trains will operate a total of 204 trips. Meanwhile, the Southern Railway zone has also announced 10 special trains from stations like Chennai, Coimbatore, and Madurai. These will make a total of 66 trips during this period.