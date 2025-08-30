Ather showcases its first scooter built on modular EL platform

Ather Energy has unveiled the EL01 concept, its first scooter built on the new modular EL platform. The Bengaluru-based EV maker revealed the futuristic design at its Community Day 2025 event. The company also announced plans to manufacture future scooters based on this innovative platform at its upcoming Aurangabad factory.

Platform features Ather's vision for the future of EVs The EL platform is more than just a single model; it represents a major shift for Ather Energy. It will serve as the basis for an entire range of modular, scalable, and cost-optimized scooters. The platform has been developed using over 26 lakh kilometers of field data and can support vehicles of different sizes and use cases.

Design benefits Unibody chassis and service intervals The EL platform features a unibody steel chassis that improves durability while simplifying manufacturing. Ather claims this new design will speed up assembly by 15% and make maintenance easier and cheaper. The service intervals for scooters based on this platform are expected to double to 10,000km, with periodic services becoming quicker due to simpler components and less brake wear.

Future prospects Potential designs for future scooters While specific specifications of the EL01 concept are yet to be revealed, Ather has confirmed that its first scooter based on this platform will debut around next year's festive season. The company also showcased three potential designs for future scooters: a maxi-style with a large battery for longer range, a sportier option with a compact battery and sharper subframe, and a family-oriented model with advanced rider assistance systems.