Why Suzuki has recalled over 5,100 motorcycles in India

The recall notice from Suzuki clarified that a rear brake caliper assembly meant for the V-Strom 250 was incorrectly fitted on the Gixxer 250 and Gixxer SF 250 models. This wrong installation could lead to improper contact between the brake pads and disk, which in turn could cause partial wear of the pads over time. Eventually, this would lead to reduced braking performance, posing a potential safety hazard for riders.

Customer notification

Owners will be notified for inspection and repairs

In light of this issue, Suzuki is taking steps to inform all affected customers about the recall. The company has requested these motorcycle owners to bring their vehicles to the nearest authorized service center for inspection and necessary repairs. Notably, all such services will be provided free of cost by Suzuki as part of its commitment to customer safety and satisfaction.