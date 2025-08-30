AtherStack 7 debuts with natural voice commands and pothole alerts

Crash alerts and security features on offer

AtherStack 7 introduces Infinite Cruise Control—a handy combo of Cruise, Hill, and Crawl controls—to make city rides easier.

There's also Crash Alerts that send your live location to emergency contacts if there's an accident.

Security gets a boost too with ParkSafe and LockSafe features that warn you about risky tow zones or possible thefts.

All these upgrades are aimed at making your daily commute safer and more convenient across models like the 450 Apex.