AtherStack 7 debuts with natural voice commands and pothole alerts
Ather Energy just dropped AtherStack 7, its latest software update, at Community Day in Bengaluru on August 30, 2025.
The update is coming to all their electric scooters via over-the-air rollout.
Big highlights include natural voice commands and real-time alerts using IMU sensors that warn you about potholes as you ride.
Crash alerts and security features on offer
AtherStack 7 introduces Infinite Cruise Control—a handy combo of Cruise, Hill, and Crawl controls—to make city rides easier.
There's also Crash Alerts that send your live location to emergency contacts if there's an accident.
Security gets a boost too with ParkSafe and LockSafe features that warn you about risky tow zones or possible thefts.
All these upgrades are aimed at making your daily commute safer and more convenient across models like the 450 Apex.