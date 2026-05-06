Toyota Fortuner prices rise in India ₹60,000 to ₹87,000

GR-S 4WD sees ₹87,000 hike

The biggest jump is for the GR-S four-wheel-drive model—it's now costlier by ₹87,000.

Diesel 4x2 automatics and their Platinum White Pearl versions are up by ₹65,000, while the mid-hybrid Fortuner Neo sees a ₹75,000 hike.

On the bright side, you still get powerful engines (up to 201hp), cool features like ventilated seats and an 11-speaker JBL sound system, plus that rugged SUV vibe if that's your thing.