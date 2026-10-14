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Home / News / Auto News / Toyota launches Glanza (facelift) with ADAS and ventilated seats
Toyota launches Glanza (facelift) with ADAS and ventilated seats
The car comes in five trims

Toyota launches Glanza (facelift) with ADAS and ventilated seats

By Mudit Dube
Oct 14, 2026
02:35 pm
What's the story

Toyota has launched the 2026 Glanza (facelift) in India, with prices starting at ₹6.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The updated model comes in five trims: E, S, G, V and V (O). Apart from a refreshed exterior design, the new Glanza also boasts a more efficient 1.2-liter three-cylinder petrol engine and several new features such as ventilated front seats, ADAS, and a wireless phone charger.

Engine upgrade

2026 model gets a new engine

The 2026 Glanza comes with a new Z12E 1.2-liter three-cylinder naturally aspirated engine that runs on petrol and CNG.

In petrol mode, it produces 83hp and 112Nm of torque, mated to either a five-speed manual or automated manual transmission (AMT).

The CNG variant delivers slightly lower power at 70hp but higher torque at 102Nm.

Notably, the petrol variant comes with an idle start/stop function for improved fuel efficiency.

Design overhaul

The car sports a revamped exterior design

The 2026 Toyota Glanza sports a revamped exterior with a bigger grille, redesigned front fog lamps, and two new colors: Digital Teal Green and Bluish Black.

The rear design remains unchanged with wraparound LED taillights, roof-mounted spoiler, and rear wiper/washer.

Inside the cabin, you get leatherette seat upholstery as well as an instrument cluster with a colored multi-information display (MID).

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Tech upgrades

It also offers Level 2 ADAS features

The 2026 Glanza also comes with a Clarion sound system with four speakers and two tweeters, automatic climate control with rear AC vents, and a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

For safety, it gets six airbags, a 360-degree camera, hill hold control, electronic stability program (ESP), and Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) features.

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