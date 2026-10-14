Toyota launches Glanza (facelift) with ADAS and ventilated seats

The 2026 Glanza comes with a new Z12E 1.2-liter three-cylinder naturally aspirated engine that runs on petrol and CNG.

In petrol mode, it produces 83hp and 112Nm of torque, mated to either a five-speed manual or automated manual transmission (AMT).

The CNG variant delivers slightly lower power at 70hp but higher torque at 102Nm.

Notably, the petrol variant comes with an idle start/stop function for improved fuel efficiency.