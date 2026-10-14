Toyota launches Glanza (facelift) with ADAS and ventilated seats
What's the story
Toyota has launched the 2026 Glanza (facelift) in India, with prices starting at ₹6.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The updated model comes in five trims: E, S, G, V and V (O). Apart from a refreshed exterior design, the new Glanza also boasts a more efficient 1.2-liter three-cylinder petrol engine and several new features such as ventilated front seats, ADAS, and a wireless phone charger.
Engine upgrade
2026 model gets a new engine
The 2026 Glanza comes with a new Z12E 1.2-liter three-cylinder naturally aspirated engine that runs on petrol and CNG.
In petrol mode, it produces 83hp and 112Nm of torque, mated to either a five-speed manual or automated manual transmission (AMT).
The CNG variant delivers slightly lower power at 70hp but higher torque at 102Nm.
Notably, the petrol variant comes with an idle start/stop function for improved fuel efficiency.
Design overhaul
The car sports a revamped exterior design
The 2026 Toyota Glanza sports a revamped exterior with a bigger grille, redesigned front fog lamps, and two new colors: Digital Teal Green and Bluish Black.
The rear design remains unchanged with wraparound LED taillights, roof-mounted spoiler, and rear wiper/washer.
Inside the cabin, you get leatherette seat upholstery as well as an instrument cluster with a colored multi-information display (MID).
Tech upgrades
It also offers Level 2 ADAS features
The 2026 Glanza also comes with a Clarion sound system with four speakers and two tweeters, automatic climate control with rear AC vents, and a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system.
For safety, it gets six airbags, a 360-degree camera, hill hold control, electronic stability program (ESP), and Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) features.