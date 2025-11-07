Next Article
Toyota recalls over a million cars due to rearview camera issue
Toyota is recalling over a million vehicles because the rearview camera can freeze or not show up if you shift into reverse too quickly after starting the car.
The glitch was first spotted in Japan earlier this year and means these cars might not meet safety standards.
Models from 2022 to 2026 are affected, depending on the model, including popular ones like the Lexus ES, GX, RX, Toyota Camry (2025-2026), Highlander, RAV4—and even the Subaru Solterra.
How to fix the issue
If you drive one of these models, Toyota wants you to head to an authorized service center for a quick software update on the Parking Assist ECU.
This should fix the problem and make sure your car's camera works as it should.