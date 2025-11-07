Toyota recalls over a million cars due to rearview camera issue Auto Nov 07, 2025

Toyota is recalling over a million vehicles because the rearview camera can freeze or not show up if you shift into reverse too quickly after starting the car.

The glitch was first spotted in Japan earlier this year and means these cars might not meet safety standards.

Models from 2022 to 2026 are affected, depending on the model, including popular ones like the Lexus ES, GX, RX, Toyota Camry (2025-2026), Highlander, RAV4—and even the Subaru Solterra.