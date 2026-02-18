Toyota's 1st all-electric 3-row SUV is coming
Toyota's 2027 Highlander EV is coming—it's their first all-electric three-row SUV and will be built in the US.
Launch timing not announced (the model is introduced as the 2027 Highlander); it skips gas and hybrid options entirely.
This move fits Toyota's bigger push to grow its EV lineup.
Powertrain options and range estimates
You can pick between two setups: The XLE FWD uses a 77-kWh battery for 221hp and up to 462km per charge.
AWD versions (XLE and Limited) bump things up to 338hp, with ranges from 270 to 515km depending on battery size.
Safety tech, fast charging, and Tesla Supercharger access
Inside, you get a big digital dash, a huge touchscreen, wireless charging pads for your devices, and customizable ambient lighting.
Safety tech like pedestrian detection comes standard.
There's also plenty of cargo space (45.6 cubic feet), plus fast charging—80% in just half an hour—and access to Tesla Superchargers thanks to the NACS port.