Toyota's 1st all-electric 3-row SUV is coming Auto Feb 18, 2026

Toyota's 2027 Highlander EV is coming—it's their first all-electric three-row SUV and will be built in the US.

Launch timing not announced (the model is introduced as the 2027 Highlander); it skips gas and hybrid options entirely.

This move fits Toyota's bigger push to grow its EV lineup.