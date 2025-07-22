Toyota's new cross van is a practical family hauler
Toyota's new Cross Van—a mix of SUV and MPV—lands as early as October 2025 for about $20,000 (3 million yen).
Designed for anyone who needs space and flexibility, it first turned heads at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo in India.
The spacious interior can seat 6
The Cross Van seats six with three rows that can be rearranged or folded into a table.
It's roomy (4.7m long) and easy to get in, thanks to no B-pillars and a swiveling front passenger seat.
Inside, you get a digital dash and a 10.5-inch infotainment screen.
It will be offered with multiple engine options
You'll have engine choices between a hybrid 1.8-liter engine or a 2.0-liter petrol, plus options for front- or all-wheel drive.
With its flexible interior, hybrid tech, and Toyota reliability—all at an accessible price—it's shaping up as an appealing pick for families or anyone wanting practical style without breaking the bank.