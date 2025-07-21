Honda's new electric motorcycle could join its Fireblade lineup Auto Jul 21, 2025

Honda has filed a new patent for an electric motorcycle that could join its famous Fireblade lineup.

The standout feature? The motor sits behind the swingarm pivot in a sturdy case, making the whole bike stiffer and more responsive.

Plus, this compact design could work with different frame types, hinting that Honda might be gearing up for more electric options.