Honda's new electric motorcycle could join its Fireblade lineup
Honda has filed a new patent for an electric motorcycle that could join its famous Fireblade lineup.
The standout feature? The motor sits behind the swingarm pivot in a sturdy case, making the whole bike stiffer and more responsive.
Plus, this compact design could work with different frame types, hinting that Honda might be gearing up for more electric options.
More changes for better performance
The design includes a modular system so you can tweak the swingarm pivot and footpeg positions without rebuilding the whole frame—a big win for customization.
The rear shock sits over the motor (like on some high-end enduro bikes), which means better suspension travel and room for a bigger battery.
This setup borrows ideas from Honda's Mugen Shinden electric race bikes, showing they're serious about pushing performance in their next-gen electrics.