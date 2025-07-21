MG's premium M9 EV MPV arrives in India: Details here
MG Motor has just dropped the M9 EV, a premium all-electric MPV, priced at ₹69.90 lakh (ex-showroom). It's set to compete with the Kia Carnival and Toyota Vellfire, with deliveries starting August 10.
The M9 EV is part of MG's Select series and will be sold through their high-end retail network alongside the Cyberster.
Sleek design, luxurious interiors, and solid safety features
The M9 EV sports a sleek look with low-set headlamps and bold taillights.
Inside, you get plush brown-and-black interiors, powered captain seats for rear passengers, and a big 12.23-inch touchscreen that supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto—plus a punchy 13-speaker JBL sound system.
Under the hood, there's a 90kWh battery offering up to 548km range per charge, front-wheel drive, and solid safety features like Level 2 ADAS tech and seven airbags for peace of mind.