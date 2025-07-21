MG's premium M9 EV MPV arrives in India: Details here

Sleek design, luxurious interiors, and solid safety features

The M9 EV sports a sleek look with low-set headlamps and bold taillights.

Inside, you get plush brown-and-black interiors, powered captain seats for rear passengers, and a big 12.23-inch touchscreen that supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto—plus a punchy 13-speaker JBL sound system.

Under the hood, there's a 90kWh battery offering up to 548km range per charge, front-wheel drive, and solid safety features like Level 2 ADAS tech and seven airbags for peace of mind.