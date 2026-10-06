Triumph Bonneville T40, T4 bikes go official in India
What's the story
Triumph Motorcycles has expanded its product range in India with the launch of the Bonneville T40, T40 Black, and Bonneville T4 bikes. The new models are part of Triumph's locally manufactured small-capacity range. They start at ₹2,54,999 for the T4 and go up to ₹2,79,999 for the T40 duo (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi). The company will start online bookings for these models from tomorrow at 4:30pm.
Looks
A look at the design
The new models retain the classic styling elements that define the Bonneville brand.
They feature a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, round LED headlamp, long mudguards, peashooter-style exhausts, traditional wire-spoke wheels and twin rear shock absorbers.
The T40 comes in Aegean Blue with Fusion White or Meriden Blue with Tangerine Orange color schemes while the T40 Black gets Matt Pewter Gray with Matt Phantom Black finish.
T4 features
The T40 gets 'Heritage Mode' on the TFT display
The Bonneville T4 comes in Phantom Black, Carnival Red, and Competition Green shades.
All three motorcycles are powered by Triumph's latest 350cc TR Series, single-cylinder engine.
The liquid-cooled unit produces 28.3hp and 31Nm of torque with a revised cylinder head and a Bonneville-specific tune for relaxed performance.
The T40 also gets a 4-inch circular TFT display with Heritage Mode mimicking traditional analog instruments.
Tech specs
They also provide phone connectivity and access to contact lists
The T40 gets full-map navigation via Triumph's Navigation App, smartphone connectivity, contact access and music controls.
It also offers three preset riding modes (Road, Rain and Eco) plus two configurable modes.
The motorcycle features cruise control, lean-sensitive Optimized Cornering ABS and Optimized Cornering Traction Control for a more personalized ride experience.
The T4 model is simpler with a color LCD instead of the TFT display but still offers phone connectivity and three riding modes.
Wheel and seats
Seat height can be adjusted to suit rider's needs
The T40 and T4 motorcycles come with an 18-inch front and 17-inch rear wheel combination.
They sport conventional front forks and twin rear shock absorbers to maintain a classic silhouette.
The seat height is 790mm but can be lowered to 770mm with an accessory low seat for added comfort.
Triumph lists the ready-to-ride weight at 195kg for these models, which also come with a center stand as standard equipment.
Engine
The engine features dedicated camshafts for improved performance
The T40 and T4 are powered by a 350cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. It delivers 29hp at 7,000rpm and 31.2Nm of torque at 5,500rpm.
The engine features a revised cylinder head, dedicated camshafts and smaller diameter throttle bodies for improved performance.
A six-speed gearbox is standard on these models but the Bonneville T40 has taller overall gearing than its siblings for better riding experience.