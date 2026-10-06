Triumph Bonneville T40, T4 bikes go official in India

The Bonneville T4 comes in Phantom Black, Carnival Red, and Competition Green shades.

All three motorcycles are powered by Triumph's latest 350cc TR Series, single-cylinder engine.

The liquid-cooled unit produces 28.3hp and 31Nm of torque with a revised cylinder head and a Bonneville-specific tune for relaxed performance.

The T40 also gets a 4-inch circular TFT display with Heritage Mode mimicking traditional analog instruments.