Triumph motorcycles getting a price bump from January 2026
Auto
Thinking about buying a Triumph? Heads up—Triumph will raise prices across all models starting January 1, 2026.
Current prices stay put until December 31, so there's still time to snag a deal.
This move comes after a GST hike on bikes over 350cc, which Triumph had been absorbing to keep things affordable.
Why the price change now?
Triumph had been offering "Special Festive Prices" on popular models like the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X, making them more wallet-friendly for a while.
With the GST absorption period ending, this price hike is Triumph's way of adjusting to new tax rules.
If you've been eyeing a new ride, now's your chance before the rates go up!