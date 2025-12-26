Waymo pays humans $24 to shut doors on stranded robotaxis

Waymo , the self-driving car unit of Google's parent Alphabet, has a unique problem with its autonomous vehicles. Despite being able to navigate city streets without human intervention, these robotaxis can get stranded if a passenger doesn't close the door after a ride. This is what happened recently when one Don Adkins heard an automated voice from a stopped Jaguar SUV in Los Angeles asking him to close its rear door.

Human intervention Waymo offers rewards for human assistance To tackle this issue, Waymo has started offering monetary rewards to people who help its robotaxis by closing their doors. The company uses an app called Honk, which works like an Uber for towing companies, to summon assistance. In Los Angeles, workers are paid $20 or more for their help. Waymo plans to expand its operations to cities like Miami, Dallas, Houston, San Antonio, and Orlando.

Operational hurdles Waymo's robotaxis face challenges during power outages Last weekend, a power outage in San Francisco led to widespread traffic congestion, leaving some Waymo vehicles stranded. The company said its vehicles treat non-working traffic signals like four-way stops but admitted that the scale of the outage caused some cars to remain stationary longer than usual. In response, these vehicles sent a "concentrated spike" of requests for help to remote human workers.

Company statement Waymo's response to the San Francisco incident Waymo spokesperson Ethan Teicher said that the company is focused on rapidly integrating lessons learned from this event. He added they are committed to earning and maintaining the trust of their communities every day. San Francisco Supervisor Bilal Mahmood has called for a hearing into Waymo's operations, describing the traffic disruptions as "dangerous and unacceptable."