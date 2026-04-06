Triumph Tracker 400 debuts in India at ₹2.5L: Check features

Triumph Motorcycles has launched its latest offering, the Tracker 400, in India at a price of ₹2.46 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The new addition to the brand's portfolio stands alongside the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X models. With its unique flat-track-inspired design and riding dynamics, the Tracker 400 promises to deliver a distinctive experience for motorcycle enthusiasts.

Design details Flat track-inspired design with number board and minimalist body panels The Tracker 400's design is heavily inspired by flat track racing, a sport known for its raw and minimalist motorcycles. The bike features a boxy fuel tank, number board, seat cowl and small flyscreen. Its upright stance gives it a unique road presence compared to other modern classics in the segment. The motorcycle is powered by a 350cc TR-series engine that produces 40hp at 8,750rpm.

Ergonomics Comes equipped with switchable traction control and gas-charged monoshock The Tracker 400 features a flat and wide handlebar with repositioned footpegs for a more commanding riding posture. It is built on a dedicated chassis and features a premium suspension setup with 43mm upside-down forks at the front and gas-charged rear monoshock. Both ends offer 140mm of travel. The bike also comes with switchable traction control, dual-channel ABS, and torque-assist clutch for added safety.

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