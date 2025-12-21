Triumph Tracker 400 skips India—here's why Auto Dec 21, 2025

Triumph just launched the Tracker 400 in the UK for about ₹6.95 lakh, but it won't be coming to India—even though it's made right here at Bajaj's plant.

The main reason? It doesn't offer as much capability as bikes like the Scrambler 400 X or Speed 400, which are already a better fit for Indian riders.