Next Article
Triumph Tracker 400 skips India—here's why
Auto
Triumph just launched the Tracker 400 in the UK for about ₹6.95 lakh, but it won't be coming to India—even though it's made right here at Bajaj's plant.
The main reason? It doesn't offer as much capability as bikes like the Scrambler 400 X or Speed 400, which are already a better fit for Indian riders.
What makes the Tracker 400 tick?
The Tracker 400 rocks a retro-minimalist look with LED lights and a standout side panel.
Under the hood, there's a 398cc single-cylinder engine putting out 41.4hp and 37.5Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed gearbox.
You also get modern features like switchable traction control and dual-channel ABS—but overall, its limited flexibility kept it off Indian roads this time around.