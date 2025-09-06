TVS Motor celebrates Apache's 20th anniversary with limited-edition models

TVS Motor Company is celebrating two decades of its flagship motorcycle, the TVS Apache. To commemorate this milestone, the company has launched limited-edition variants across its entire Apache range. The new models include the TVS Apache RTR 160, 180, 200, and their respective 4V versions, as well as the premium RR310 and RTR310. All these models feature a unique black-champagne-gold livery and dual-tone alloy wheels.

Enhanced specifications Top features of new '4V' variants The new 4V variants, which sit at the top of the existing TVS Apache RTR 160 and 200 lineup, come with additional features. These include Class-D projector headlamps with LED DRLs, all-LED lighting, a five-inch connected TFT cluster, a traction control system, new colors, and dynamic graphics. The anniversary edition also comes with a first-of-its-kind USB charger on TVS Apache models.

Special launch Anniversary livery and new colors introduced The new, 20 Year Celebratory Edition of the Apache range features a black and champagne gold anniversary livery with a dedicated 20-year logo. It also comes with dual-tone black and gold alloy wheels for the Apache RTR 160 to 200 4V models. New colors introduced in this special edition include Racing Red, Marine Blue, Matte Black (160), and Matte Black and Granite Grey (200).

Tech upgrades Top features of TVS Apache RTR lineup The TVS Apache RTR lineup now boasts a powerful 160cc engine in the air/oil-cooled segment, three ride modes, dual-channel ABS, and turn-by-turn navigation. It also comes with adjustable brake and clutch levers for rider comfort and control. The new variants added to TVS Apache RTR 160 4V and Apache RTR 200 4V are a Class-D projector headlamp with LED DRLs, a five-inch TFT cluster with Bluetooth connectivity and Voice Assist, Traction Control System, as well as Assist and Slipper clutch.