VinFast VF6, VF7 electric SUVs launched in India at ₹16L

Vietnamese electric vehicle (EV) maker VinFast has launched its two new electric SUVs, the VF6 and VF7, in India. The starting price of the compact VF6 is ₹16.49 lakh, while the slightly bigger and more premium VF7 starts at ₹20.89 lakh (both introductory, ex-showroom). Both models will be locally assembled at VinFast's new plant in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu.

Customer benefits Free vehicle charging until July 2028 VinFast has promised free vehicle charging until July 2028 for VF6 and VF7 buyers. The company is also offering complimentary maintenance for up to three years on these models. This comes as part of VinFast's push to establish a strong foothold in the Indian market, where it showcased a wide range of EVs, including cars and scooters, at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2025.

Model details Highlights of the VF6 The VF6 is a compact electric SUV with a simple design. It features split headlight and taillamp setups, an upward-sloping beltline, and a gently sloping roof. The LED DRLs are positioned along the base of the bonnet, while the main projector headlights are integrated lower into the bumper. Black cladding on the front bumper and wide central air intake add to its sporty appeal.

Interior features The SUV features a driver-focused layout The interior of the VF6 is minimalist, with a dashboard centered around a 12.9-inch touchscreen angled toward the driver. It doesn't have a conventional instrument cluster; instead, key driving information is displayed via a head-up display. The SUV comes with Level 2 ADAS as standard, and higher variants get dual-zone climate control, ventilated front seats, and a powered driver's seat, among other features.

Powertrains A look at VF6's performance The VF6 is offered in three trims: Earth (₹16.49 lakh), Wind (₹17.79 lakh), and Wind Infinity (₹18.29 lakh). All three versions are paired with a 59.6kWh battery pack. The Earth version uses a single electric motor producing 174hp and 250Nm of torque. The Wind and Wind Infinity deliver 201hp and 310Nm. The Earth model has a claimed range of 468km, while the other two offer a range of 463km per charge.

Model overview What about the VF7? The VF7, which is around 4.5 meters long, shares a contemporary exterior design with its smaller sibling. It has a streamlined profile with LED daytime running lights just below the bonnet line and main headlamp units lower on the bumper. The rear mirrors this setup with similarly styled LED elements. Black cladding along the sides and rear adds to its crossover-inspired appearance.

Interior design The EV comes with Level 2 ADAS as standard The interior of the VF7 is similar to that of the VF6, with a driver-focused layout and a free-standing touchscreen angled toward the driver on the center console. Like its sibling model, it doesn't have a conventional instrument cluster. Most controls, including climate settings, are handled through this central touchscreen. Level 2 advanced driver assistance systems come as standard across all trims.