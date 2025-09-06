2026 Kia Stonic debuts with fresh design and tech upgrades Auto Sep 06, 2025

Kia just dropped the 2026 Stonic, giving its compact SUV a sharper design and a tech-filled interior.

Under the hood, you get a choice between a pure petrol or mild-hybrid 1.0L turbo engine, with outputs ranging from 98hp to 113hp depending on configuration, and two transmission options—manual or dual-clutch auto.

This refresh keeps Kia in the race against other trendy crossovers.