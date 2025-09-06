2026 Kia Stonic debuts with fresh design and tech upgrades
Kia just dropped the 2026 Stonic, giving its compact SUV a sharper design and a tech-filled interior.
Under the hood, you get a choice between a pure petrol or mild-hybrid 1.0L turbo engine, with outputs ranging from 98hp to 113hp depending on configuration, and two transmission options—manual or dual-clutch auto.
This refresh keeps Kia in the race against other trendy crossovers.
First, let's look at the design
The Stonic now sports Kia's Star Map LED lighting, fresh grilles and bumpers, plus two cool new colors: Adventurous Green and Yacht Blue.
Step inside for a modern vibe—a panoramic dual 12.3-inch screen replaces old-school dials, while a touch display handles your climate and media controls.
The SUV gets a digital key system
You'll find USB-C fast charging, wireless phone charging, ambient lighting, Kia Connect for remote control via app, and even a Digital Key system (yep—unlock with your phone).
Safety gets an upgrade too: there's Blind-spot Collision Avoidance, Smart Cruise Control, Lane Following Assist, Highway Driving Assist—the works.
Stonic will take on these crossovers
If you want something city-friendly but loaded with tech (and style), the Stonic is aimed right at you.
It goes head-to-head with the Renault Captur, Hyundai Kona, and Nissan Juke—offering serious features without going overboard on size or price.