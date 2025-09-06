TVS Apache range gets special editions: Check top features
To celebrate 20 years of Apache motorcycles, TVS has rolled out special editions of the RTR 160, 180, 200, RR310, and RTR310.
These bikes stand out with a black-champagne-gold color scheme, dual-tone alloy wheels, and an exclusive anniversary logo.
Plus, they're the first Apaches to get a USB charger—finally!
RTR160 and 200 now come with projector LED headlamp
The top-spec RTR 160 4V and 200 4V now come with projector LED headlamps, all-LED lighting, a five-inch Bluetooth TFT display with voice assist, traction control, and assist/slipper clutches.
You can pick from Racing Red, Marine Blue, or Matte Black for the 160 4V, and Matte Black or Granite Grey for the 200 4V.
Prices start at ₹1.38 lakh for the RTR 160 limited edition and go up to ₹3.37 lakh for the RR310.
RTRs are among the most popular streetfighters in India
With over 6.5 million customers in more than 80 countries, Apache has gained popularity worldwide.
If you want something that stands out (and now lets you charge your phone on the go), these limited editions are worth a look!