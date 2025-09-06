TVS Apache range gets special editions: Check top features

RTR160 and 200 now come with projector LED headlamp

The top-spec RTR 160 4V and 200 4V now come with projector LED headlamps, all-LED lighting, a five-inch Bluetooth TFT display with voice assist, traction control, and assist/slipper clutches.

You can pick from Racing Red, Marine Blue, or Matte Black for the 160 4V, and Matte Black or Granite Grey for the 200 4V.

Prices start at ₹1.38 lakh for the RTR 160 limited edition and go up to ₹3.37 lakh for the RR310.